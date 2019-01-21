Ohashi, who grew up in Newcastle, competed for the first time since her Jan. 12 floor exercise resulted in a perfect score of 10 and a video that has been viewed about 42 million times.
UCLA gymnast — and internet sensation — Katelyn Ohashi competed Monday for the first time since her Jan. 12 floor exercise resulted in a perfect score of 10 and a video that has been viewed about 42 million times.
Ohashi, who grew up in Newcastle, got a floor-exercise score of 9.95 points in a 197.775-196.125 victory over Arizona State before a crowd of 10,270 at Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus.
“I just had fun out there,” Ohashi said. “I watered down the routine a little bit since last week.”
The senior left out a couple of elements, she said while laughing, “due to some technical difficulties.”
Ohashi began her involvement in the sport at Gymnastics East in Bellevue when she was 3. She went to high school in Plano, Texas.
UCLA is scheduled to compete against Washington on Feb. 10 in Seattle.
