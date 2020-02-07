CARSON, Calif. – Samantha Mewis scored twice and the U.S. national soccer team secured a spot in this year’s Tokyo Olympics with a 4-0 semifinal victory over Mexico on Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also scored for the United States, which extended its unbeaten streak to 27 matches.

The United States will face Canada in the tournament’s title game on Sunday, also in Carson.

Canada earned the region’s other Olympic berth with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in the earlier match Friday. Jordyn Huitema scored in the 72nd minute for Canada, which was runner-up to the United States in the past three qualifying tournaments.

The top-ranked U.S. team is coming off a victory in the World Cup last summer in France. It was the team’s fourth title in soccer’s premier tournament.

The United States has made the field for every Olympics since women’s soccer became an Olympic sport for the 1996 Games, and has won the gold medal four times.

Mexico, ranked No. 26 in the world, finished second in its group to draw the United States in the semis.

“There were ups and downs in the game,” Mewis said. “I thought Mexico played really well, they did a great job and they were a hard team to beat. I think every time we were able to score, it helped us kind of reset ourselves.”

Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC, who was voted most outstanding player of the World Cup, assisted on the first two U.S. goals against Mexico.

The United States swept its group-stage matches without allowing a goal. Lindsey Horan led the way with five goals and Press added four. Neither Press nor Horan started against Mexico.

Lavelle’s goal in the fifth minute gave the United States an early lead before Mewis scored on a set piece in the 14th, blasting the ball past Mexico goalkeeper Emily Alvarado.

Mewis scored on a free kick in the 67th minute and Press connected on a chip in the 73rd. Press has scored in six straight matches for the national team.

Notes

• Defender Crystal Dunn made her 100th appearance with the U.S. national team.

• Attendance for the match at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, was 11,292.

• Canada is led by captain Christine Sinclair, who surpassed retired U.S. star Abby Wambach’s international-goals record in the group stage. Sinclair, who has been on the national team since 2000, has 186 career goals.

Canada is ranked eighth in the world.