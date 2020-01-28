HOUSTON – Christen Press scored the opening goal off a shoeless assist from Lynn Williams and the top-ranked U.S. team beat Haiti 4-0 on Tuesday in its opening match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

The United States, which won the Women’s World Cup last summer, extended its unbeaten streak to 24 matches.

Megan Rapinoe, a Reign FC standout who was voted The Best FIFA Women’s Player of 2019, entered in the 62nd minute. Five minutes later, her corner kick was headed in by Williams for a 2-0 lead.

It was the first competitive match with the team for Vlatko Andonovski, a former Reign coach who took over as U.S. coach when Jill Ellis stepped down last year.

Press’ goal came in the second minute on a cross from Williams, who had lost her left boot in her run up the field.

Lindsey Horan came off the bench and scored on her first touch in the 73rd minute for a 3-0 lead and Carli Lloyd added a stoppage-time goal against 68th-ranked Haiti before a crowd of 4,363 that endured a downpour in the first half.

Lloyd made her 15th start in Olympic qualifying, passing Abby Wambach for most in team history.

Eight teams are playing in the tournament, with the title match set for Feb. 9 in Carson, Calif. The top two finishers will earn berths to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The United States and Haiti are in Group A with Costa Rica and Panama, who played in the early match Tuesday. Costa Rica won 6-1.

The U.S. team next plays Panama on Friday in Houston.

The United States has qualified for every Olympics since women’s soccer was introduced in 1996. The U.S. team has five consecutive titles in the qualifying tournament.