When the U-11 J&D’s presented by Reliable Diamond Tools turns up for Seafair, its hometown race, next month, the boat will have a new driver.

The Edmonds-based U-11 Unlimited Racing Group announced Friday that Jamie Nilsen, 34, will take over as driver, relieving Tom Thompson, who has driven the boat since 2012.

Nilsen, who lives in Gig Harbor, played baseball at Central Washington and was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2008.

Thompson, on Facebook Saturday, thanked team owners Scott and Shannon Raney for the opportunity and wrote, “I did not quit, there is nothing wrong with me and I am still very capable of driving. I was told I was being replaced for financial reasons and improve results.”

Nilsen last drove an unlimited in 2013.