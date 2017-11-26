Steidl from Seattle won the women’s division of the Seattle Marathon for the fourth time Sunday.

Trisha Steidl from Seattle won the women’s division of the Seattle Marathon for the fourth time Sunday, defeating Emily Paradis of Greenacres by 36 seconds.

Steidl, the former cross country and track and field coach at Seattle University, also won the race in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

Rick Vader from Fairbanks, Alaska, won the men’s marathon.

Steidl finished with a time of 3 hours, 5 minutes and 37 seconds.

Vader won in 2:34:04, nearly 2½ minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, Alex Bowns of Seattle.

Scott Dahlberg of Laramie, Wyo., won the men’s half-marathon in 1:12.49. Annie Read of Seattle won the women’s half-marathon in 1:26.15.