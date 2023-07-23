Four-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence moved into the points lead on Sunday at Pacific Raceways in Kent with his first win of the season, powering past Doug Kalitta in the final round of the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at the 11th of 21 races during the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Torrence earned his 54th career win, going 3.940 seconds at 289.26 mph in his Toyota dragster to knock off Kalitta, denying the veteran his 50th overall victory. It also gave Toyota its 200th overall NHRA win.

Torrence beat Josh Hart, defending world champ Brittany Force and Shawn Langdon to reach the finals, moving four points ahead of Justin Ashley with the win.

In Funny Car, consistency paved the way for Tim Wilkerson, putting together three straight 4.00 runs and going 4.007 at 321.96 in his Ford Mustang in the championship round to defeat J.R. Todd. It is the veteran’s second victory this season and his 24th career victory, as well as his fourth overall win at Pacific Raceways.

The first-ever weekend in Seattle for Pro Stock Motorcycle simply meant another dominating weekend for points leader Gaige Herrera, as he wrapped up a flawless weekend at Pacific Raceways with a winning run of 6.764 at 198.99 to defeat teammate Eddie Krawiec. It gives the phenom his fifth win in seven races in the category this year.

Horse racing

• Slew’s Tiz Whiz surged past Bridleuptothebar in the deep stretch and scored a 1¼-length victory in the $50,000 Governor’s Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at Emerald Downs in Auburn. With Jose Zunino riding at 120 pounds, Slew’s Tiz Whiz covered 6½ furlongs in 1:14.09 and paid $5.60 as the public betting choice in a field of 10.

Minors

• Mason McCoy hit a two-run homer but the Tacoma Rainiers (47-49) lost 5-4 at the Sacramento River Cats.

• The host Everett AquaSox (48-42) were unable to extend their winning streak to five as they lost 5-4 in 11 innings to the Tri-City Dust Devils.hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning for Everett.

Soccer

• The Tacoma Defiance (8-4-6, 33 points) lost 2-1 to LAFC2 (3-10-5, 14 points) at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, Calif. Tacoma remains in first place in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of Whitecaps FC2, with one game in hand. Chris Aquino equalized for Tacoma in the 27th minute.