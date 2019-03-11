Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points for the 30-2 Zags against Pepperdine, which is guided by former Washington coach Lorenzo Romar. Gonzaga will play Saint Mary’s on Tuesday for the title.

LAS VEGAS – Zach Norvell Jr. doesn’t believe there is a team in the country that can compete with No. 1 Gonzaga when it plays its best game.

The Zags made a strong case to back the sophomore guard’s opinion Monday night.

Norvell scored 18 points and Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 100-74 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.

“When guys are clicking, we’re on the same page, and just sharing the ball, Coach (Mark Few) yells at us a lot ‘Just make the right basketball play,’ ” Norvell said. “You’re rewarded when you play the game the right way. And I think that’s something we’ve been trying to do a lot.”

Gonzaga (30-2) will look for its seventh straight WCC title at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it faces Saint Mary’s (21-11). On March 2, the Zags beat Saint Mary’s 69-55 in Moraga, Calif.

The top-seeded Zags outrebounded eighth-seeded Pepperdine 37-28.

The Waves are guided by former Washington coach Lorenzo Romar.

Rui Hachimura scored 16 points, Brandon Clarke added 15 and Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert each scored 11 for the Zags.

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, playing for the first time since suffering a foot injury Feb. 7, had nine points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.

“Just a terrific approach by the guys,” said Few, who is among 11 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. “We had a lot of days off, you always wonder how that is going to play out. And to their credit, they came out and attacked the moment and really stayed with it. Even after halftime, they did a great job of really keeping the throttle down. Couldn’t have went any better as far as how we wanted to start this tournament.”

Pepperdine (16-18) was in its fourth game in five nights; Gonzaga was playing its first game of the tournament.

“I’ve been coming here for a while, since the AAU days, so I look at myself as a vet when I’m in Vegas,” Norvell said. “We look at it as a business trip, as we’ve been doing all year.”

The Zags — who came into the game ranked first in the nation in field-goal percentage (53.4 percent), scoring margin (24.9 points per game) and scoring offense (89.8) — shot 59.7 percent from the field.

The Zags have won 37 straight games against Pepperdine.

“Gonzaga’s really good,” Romar said. “I know I’m stating the obvious, but I’ve been a head coach for 22 years, and was an assistant at UCLA that won a national championship and I just told my team, ‘I know what that looks like.’ They’re really good.”