The Seattle Thunderbirds added forward Dylan Guenther to their active roster as he was reassigned by the NHL Arizona Coyotoes on Sunday.

The T-birds acquired Guenther from the Edmonton Oil Kings last month with six conditional draft picks, five on the condition he was returned to the Western Hockey League this season.

“This is a very exciting day for the Seattle Thunderbirds organization,” T-birds GM, Bil La Forge said in a release. “Dylan is one of the top players in all of junior hockey and we welcome his experience at the NHL level in helping us compete for a championship.”

Guenther was drafted ninth overall in the 2021 by Arizona. He scored 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 33 games this season with the Coyotes. He scored 45 goals with the Oil Kings last season.

He’s the 10th NHL prospect on the T-birds roster.

“Just like the World Junior Championships where Dylan helped lead Canada to a gold medal, this is a tremendous opportunity for him to join a very good Seattle club, play top-line minutes, and hopefully lead his team to a Memorial Cup,” Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said via WHL.ca. “Dylan has played well for us this season and he has a very bright future with the Coyotes.”

More Hockey

• Jeremy Davidson had three assists as the T-birds beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

• Aidan Sutter and Austin Roest each had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Red Deer Rebels 4-2.