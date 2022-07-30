The top two picks in the NBA draft were there, as was a billionaire owner and a few league legends. But the most memorable image from the CrawsOver pro-am Saturday wasn’t from inside the Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University — it was the line stretching outside its doors.

With news of Seattle native Paolo Banchero, the top pick in June’s draft, teaming up with No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, who starred at Gonzaga last season, an anaconda of a queue wrapped around the building and backed up to Ship Canal Trail.

This summer league has had its big gets before — including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in recent years. But the man who founded the CrawsOver — 20-year NBA vet and Rainier Beach legend Jamal Crawford — said something about Saturday’s scene distinguished itself from that of its predecessors.

“It’s a totally different energy,” said Crawford, who responded “still?!” when told there was a massive line an hour before Banchero and Holmgren were scheduled to take the floor. “It’s pretty unique when you can get one pick, but when you can get the two top picks on the court is special. But the community makes it what it is.”

It’s unlikely there were many doubts about the intensity of Seattle’s basketball community. If any crept up, though, the turnout and fervor at SPU on Saturday quashed them. In Banchero, you had a homegrown star who became the first Seattle native to ever go No. 1 in the NBA draft. In Holmgren, you had somewhat of an adopted son given his college accomplishments in Washington state. Throw in Jaden McDaniels — a Federal Way native, former Husky and current Minnesota Timberwolf — squaring off against them, and you had a game worthy of herculean hype.

And what took place on the court lived up to every bit of it.

For a minute, it looked as if Banchero and Holmgren might not be participating in the 3 p.m. contest. Other players on their team, the Sonics, were warming up without them pregame, but then came a thunderous ovation when the pair walked onto the court. A lot more cheers would come.

Banchero threw down a near-360 jam just a couple minutes into the game. Holmgren had a pair of blocked shots in the first 70 seconds. The initial impression was that the top two picks were easily the two best players on the court, but then McDaniels started crossing up defenders and pulling up from distance — hitting six three-pointers.

Banchero would answer with corner threes, jumpers from the elbow and windmill jams. Holmgren would contribute pullups from the top of the key and a couple of signature coast-to-coast trots that ended with two-handed flushes. McDaniels was unintimidated, though, keeping his team, Ball is Life, in it throughout the game and wowing the crowd with a get-the-hell-off-me dunk over defender Justin White in the fourth quarter. But in the end, the top two picks were too much for one soon-to-be third-year NBA forward.

The Sonics downed Ball is Life 122-107. Banchero finished with 50 points and nine rebounds on 20 of 33 shooting. Holmgren posted 34 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks while going 12 of 25 from the field. McDaniels led all scorers with 52 points, which he attained by going from 18 of 38 from the floor and 10 of 15 from the line. But the big winners were the fans, and they let the players feel their appreciation.

Banchero was asked after the game what it was like playing in such an atmosphere as a Seattle native.

“It’s one of the best feelings ever,” said Banchero, who will suit up with the Orlando Magic next season. “The CrawsOver watched me grow up — I’ve been here since I was 15 — to come back and get all the love is crazy.”

What about playing with Chet?

“That’s my boy. He came here last year, but we didn’t get to team up, so this year we had to,” Banchero added. “It was a dream come true getting drafted, so we had to show up.”

Holmgren was equally enthused after the game. He said that he’s been taken in by Seattle fans because of his time with the Zags and, as a result, is “growing some roots here.”

As for his thoughts on the environment?

“This (the CrawsOver) is definitely at the top with the best of them. Seattle came out and showed out,” said Holmgren who will play for the Thunder. “This is what it’s all about — the culture — the game isn’t the game without the fans.”

Some fans Saturday were a bit more prominent than others. Sitting courtside was former Michigan standout, 13-year NBA veteran and ESPN commentator Jalen Rose. Two seats down from him was former Microsoft CEO and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

It was a sight and a scene, no doubt, but Crawford reminded the crowd that All-Stars Dejounte Murray and Trae Young were going to be playing Sunday.

Expect another long line. Expect it to be worth the wait, too.