Jared Davidson had a goal and two assists to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 6-1 win Wednesday against the Kamloops Blazers to wrap up pool play at the Memorial Cup at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The win puts the Thunderbirds in the semifinals. The Blazers have to play the Peterborough Petes in a tiebreaker to make the semifinals. The T-birds will play that winner on Friday night.

Six different players scored for the T-birds. Kyle Crnkovic, Reid Schaefer and Dylan Guenther all had two assists for the T-birds.

Zags’ Smith stays in draft

After a productive season at Gonzaga that saw him earn WCC Sixth Man of the Year honors and help key a run to the Elite Eight, Malachi Smith is moving on to the next phase of his basketball career.

Smith posted a subtle message to his Instagram story Wednesday afternoon suggesting he was moving on to the NBA after a lone season with the Bulldogs and his agent Michael Lelchitski, of SIG Sports, later confirmed it.

• Washington State’s Justin Powell will stay in the NBA draft after one season at Washington State, according to ESPN.

Longtime AP reporter Cour dies

Jim Cour, who covered sports for The Associated Press in Seattle for three decades before his retirement in 2009, has died. He was 84.

Cour passed away Sunday after a brief hospitalization, his family told the AP.

Cour began working for the AP in Seattle in 1979 after spending 19 years working for United Press International in Los Angeles. Cour also covered news and worked as a desk editor for the AP in Seattle.

He arrived in the Pacific Northwest tasked with documenting the early years of the city’s two infant franchises: the Seattle Seahawks after joining the NFL in 1976 and the Seattle Mariners, who arrived in 1977.

Softball

• Redmond grad Kiki Milloy, the daughter of former Husky and Seahawk Lawyer Milloy, was named a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American. The No. 4 Vols open play in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday.

Minors

• Cooper Hummel’s RBI single completed a 5-0 rally, and Pat Valaika’s two-run single in the 10th won it for the Rainiers, 7-6 vs. visiting Sacramento.