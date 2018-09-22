Zack Andrusiak had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds opened the Western Hockey League season with a 5-3 victory over the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Zack Andrusiak and Dillon Hamaliuk each had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds opened the Western Hockey League season with a 5-3 victory over the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Nolan Volcan scored in the first period for Seattle. Andrusiak, Owen Williams and Matthew Wedman scored in the second period to give the T-birds a 4-1 lead.

Portland answered with two goals in the third period. But Seattle held on as Liam Hughes made 30 saves. Hamaliuk scored an empty-net goal.

More hockey

The Vancouver Giants made it two straight over the Everett Silvertips to open the season. Vancouver won at home Friday and beat the Silvertips 3-1 Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Connor Dewar scored the only goal for the Silvertips and Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

Men’s soccer

Liam Kiger’s golden goal just over three minutes into overtime lifted host Concordia (3-2-1, 1-0-0) to a 2-1 win over Seattle Pacific in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game. The Falcons (3-5-0, 0-2-0) took the lead in the 24th minute on Alden Massey’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Women’s soccer

Host USC (8-0-1, 1-0-0 Pac-12) blanked Washington 3-0. Six different Huskies (5-3-1, 0-1-0) had shots in the game. This was the first time this season that Washington has been shut out.

• Seniors Makayla Sonstelie and Kasey Reeve each scored a goal, powering Seattle Pacific to a 2-0 victory over host Central Washington (1-4-1, 1-1-0 GNAC). The Falcons (6-1-1, 2-0-0) completed a sweep of their league-opening road set. Freshman goalkeeper Riley Travis registered her fourth clean sheet and the team posted its sixth shutout.

Volleyball

Seattle University powered its way to a 25-19, 25-16, 27-25 sweep of visiting Chicago State to open Western Athletic Conference play. Mahra McLeod and Sofia Sanchez paced the Redhawks (8-6, 1-0) with 13 kills each while also hitting better than .320 for the match. In the middle, Maja Stojanovic and Julia Queiroz collected six kills apiece, while Stojanovic added six blocks. Shae Harris finished with 34 assists and 10 digs.

Women’s swimming

Washington State defeated host San Diego 129-122. The Cougars had nine first-place finishes. Mackenzie Duarte,Taylor McCoy and Keiana Fountaine won two individual events each. Duarte earned wins in the 100 breast (1:06.93) and 200 breast (2:22.49). McCoy won the 100 back (59.04) and the 200 IM (2:09.63). Fountaine was first in the 50 free (24.29) and 100 free (52.30).

Pro men’s soccer

Sounders FC 2 (5-19-5, 20 points) lost 3-0 on the road at the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (6-11-13, 31 points). The teams split the season series as S2 won the first meeting April 14 in Tacoma.