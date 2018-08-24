The winner of this year’s Beer Mile World Classic was disqualified for not consuming enough during the race’s four mandatory brew stops.

Talk about running low on fuel.

Corey Bellemore, winner of this year’s Beer Mile World Classic in Vancouver, B.C., was disqualified when race officials ruled he didn’t consume enough beer during the race’s four mandatory brew stops.

It’s believed to be the first time in sports history in which a runner was stripped of his title for failing to fail a drug test.

College headlines

• From comedy writer Brad Dickson: “Breaking news: Urban Meyer has been suspended for almost as long as the average booth review takes.”

• At Fark.com: “And the next football program accused of NCAA violations is … (spins wheel) … Texas A&M.”

Food for thought

Skittles has rolled out a special Marshawn Lynch-themed pack with candies colored in Raiders silver and black.

So what’s next — limited-edition Milk Duds for the Cleveland Browns?

Six of one …

Ex-Laker Lamar Odom claims he suffered a dozen strokes and a half-dozen heart attacks after his 2015 overdose put him into a coma.

In other words, life threw him a 12-to-6 curveball.

That’s a fast 40

Carolina rookie receiver D.J. Moore was cited for speeding — to the tune of 113 mph — in a 65 mph zone on I-77 near Charlotte.

Or as Panthers apologists tried to spin it, working on his fly pattern.

Quick justice

The new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas will contain a courtroom and jail for lawbreaking fans.

The dungeon, we assume, will be known as The Black Hole.

War of curds

The Cactus Bowl has been rebranded the Cheez-its Bowl.

You’ve got to like Wisconsin’s chances of getting the first invite.

Figure skating

Hall of Fame player Eric Lindros says the NHL should eliminate body contact.

Two minutes for laughing, anyone?

Open-and-shut case

Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez says he injured his finger by getting it caught in a suitcase.

That’s what he gets for not bringing in a closer.

Talking the talk

• Browns assistant coach Bob Wylie, on ESPN’s “Hard Knocks,” on why he’s not a fan of modern training techniques: “We won two World Wars without stretching.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, on the surgical procedure to replace that golfer’s finger that got bitten off in a brawl: “Lift, clean and place.”

Winning habit

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of Marian Catholic High School threw the ceremonial first pitch — a perfect strike, to rousing cheers — before a recent White Sox game.

So, just to summarize: one nun, one hit and no errors.

Coming up aces

Ali Gibb, 51, hit three holes-in-one in just five hours — a span of 25 holes over two rounds — en route to defending her club championship at Croham Hurst Golf Club in Croydon, England.

Alert statisticians immediately credited her with a triple-single.

Hold that line

And in health and fitness news the Marine Corps, in the battle of the bulging waistlines, has modified its menu offerings.

They’re calling it Operation Dessert Storm.

Beer Down

Arizona sophomore basketball forward Ira Lee has been charged with “super extreme” DUI, among three charges.

So, just to update his stat line over the past 12 months: 2.4 (points), 2.3 (rebounds), 0.20+ (blood-alcohol level).

Home Run Dept.

The University of Wyoming will host its first home cross-country meet in seven years on Aug. 31.

What, they had trouble finding a scenic route to run in that state?

Riding in comfort

New “Monday Night Football” sideline reporter Booger McFarland will ride up and down the sidelines on a motorized cart dubbed “The Booger Mobile.”

It’s believed to be the greatest innovation on wheels since the Pinto, the Corvair and the Edsel — take your pick

Quote marks

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on Browns receiver Josh Gordon playing just 40 of a possible 96 NFL games, mostly due to drug suspensions: “To say that Gordon has had an ‘unorthodox career’ to date would be akin to saying that Frank Sinatra ‘could sing a little.’ ”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on why you shouldn’t put any stock in the NFL preseason: “Cleveland’s Bad News Browns won all four of their 2017 exhibition games … then went 0-16 when it counted.”

• Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle, describing Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s postgame-interview look: “The dude at your gym waiting impatiently for you to get your wimpy ass off the bench-press machine.”

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on Kobe Bryant’s $6 million stake in a sports drink now worth $200 million: “That’s smart investing. Or as Kobe likes to call it, padding your stats.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on Caesar’s Palace Sports Book taking more bets on the Browns to win the AFC North than the other three teams combined: “Beam me up, Scotty.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on the difference between Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and the Westminster Palace clock, closed for repairs: “The latter Big Ben can’t have its bell rung.”