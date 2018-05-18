Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather won $101,250 after betting $25 per hand on a 10-hands-per-play poker machine at a Las Vegas Casino.

When will poor ol’ Floyd Mayweather ever catch a break?

The boxing champ won $101,250 after betting $25 per hand on a 10-hands-per-play poker machine at a Las Vegas Casino, TMZ reported.

Considering Mayweather’s earnings have reached $1 billion in his unbeaten career, this is the football equivalent of going for two with a 98-0 lead.

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “1-31 Browns to be on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks.’ Seems appropriate.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Supreme Court votes 7-2 to legalize all worldly vices.”

True to the Black & Blue

Mariners hitters have been hit by pitches more than any team in the American League.

Coming soon to the team’s promotional calendar: Kevlar Jersey Night, sponsored by Target.

Name of the Week

From Virginia Tech’s track-and-field team, ACC hammer-throw champion Emma Thor.

Going Looney Tunes

Who says high-tech baseball stats are a modern fad?

Egghead Jr. — the Widow Hen’s son — had already penciled out the formulas for launch angle, exit velocity and the like while getting some batting tips from Foghorn Leghorn.

In 1954.

One for the ages

“Rashun Robinson,” the basketball star at North Dallas’ Hillcrest High School, turned out to be 25-year-old Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley, whose ruse was foiled when one of the coaches at his original high school spotted him.

Alert statisticians immediately changed his stated status from “17-year-old freshman” (what, that wasn’t reason for suspicion already?) to seventh-year senior.

Pass the 9-iron

The wife of former U.S. Open champ Lucas Glover was arrested for attacking him and his mother after he missed the cut at the Players Championship.

So who bailed her out, Elin Nordegren?

It’s all in the name

A man proposed to his girlfriend — named Marlyn — at a Marlins game.

The man’s sister, not to be outdone, reportedly has a boyfriend in Denver named Rocky.

Whiz Kids, the sequel

Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon, who jokingly said he’d be open to urinating on his cut middle finger to make it heal faster, added: “If it helps, I’ll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee. I don’t care.”

Four-stream fastball, anyone?

High-caliber runner

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Dennis “Bullet Man” Rainear unwittingly running the final 16 miles of a marathon in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a bullet lodged beneath his scalp — apparently the random victim of a stray shot.

Here’s guessing he probably isn’t a big fan of the starter’s pistol.

Talking the talk

• Kentucky Derby winner Justify, in an “exclusive” Q&A with the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, on why he’s such a big fan of the Astros’ Jose Altuve: “The guy is built like a jockey but runs like Secretariat.”

• Comedy writer Tim Hunter, on Moscow saying it will limit alcohol sales at this summer’s World Cup: “We do that over here with something called the $16 beer.”

Paging Mr. Miyagi

The Patriots have hired a martial-arts expert to help their pass-rushers.

Or at the very least, fend off chop blocks.

No rabbit’s foot for him

Magic co-founder Pat Williams carried a Lil’ Penny doll for good luck at last week’s NBA draft lottery.

So what’ll the Lakers rep take next year, Wilt’s little black book?

Gridiron ore

The price tag for the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood, Calif., has soared past $4 billion, the Sports Business Daily reported.

In other words, just the opposite of the football cliché “running to pay dirt.”

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after NASCAR penalized driver Kyle Larson for an improper rear window: “Not only that, they are also making him take down the foam dice from his rearview mirror.”

• Blogger TC Chong, on golfer Lucas Glover’s wife getting arrested for getting physical with his mother: “Now there’s a Mother’s Day story you’ll have a tough time topping.”

• Rotund Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon, to reporters, after taking a 101-mph comebacker to the stomach and nonchalantly throwing it to first for an out: “I have a lot of big belly, so I can take it.”

• CBS’s James Corden, after the Supreme Court voted 7-2 to strike down a federal law that banned sports gambling: “Which is weird because my bookie had it at 8-to-1.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after Mets starter Jacob DeGrom somehow not giving up a run despite throwing 45 times in the first inning: “I worked in advertising for 10 years and made fewer pitches.”

• Comedy writer Brad Dickson, on states now able to legalize sports gambling: “Don’t count on it in Nebraska, where the legislature is scheduled to vote on a bill requiring zoo animals to wear pants.”

Pass the Prestone

According to a recent survey, the drunkest city in the U.S. is Green Bay, Wis.

Just one little quibble: Packer fans ask that you refer to it as antifreeze, not alcohol.

Injury of the Week

Red Sox reliever Carson Smith landed on the 10-day DL with a shoulder subluxation — from throwing his mitt in an angry fit.

Quoth the mavens

• NBC’s Jimmy Fallon, on a growing number of people going to e-sport arenas to watch other people play video games: “It combines the thrill of going to a live sporting event with the thrill of having an unemployed roommate.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the surprising Celtics: “Brad Stevens is a damn good coach. Wonder if LeBron will try to hire him.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal got into a heated exchange on live TV: “Have not seen Charles this mad since Shaq took the last taco on Taco Tuesday.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, after the Rockets and Warriors combined to hoist 72 three-point attempts in Game 2 of the West finals: “And people wonder why today’s low-post play is so impoverished. Actually, nobody wonders that anymore.”

• Blogger Chad Picasner, after Astros closer Ken Giles got so upset over his performance against the Yankees that he punched himself in the face as he walked off the mound: “Twice! Based on his poor outing, I guess he missed the first time.”

• Charlotte (N.C.) Observer reporter LaVendrick Smith, via Twitter, on Robbie Cano’s broken finger and ensuing 80-game drug suspension: “1. Death. 2. Taxes. 3. Something horrible will happen to the Seattle Mariners.”

No hair apparent

The Indians’ Francisco Lindor let players from his prep alma mater, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, take turns shaving off his trademark coiff during an assembly to make good on a promise if the team posted an unbeaten season.

What, you’ve never heard of a shortstop in a shave situation before?