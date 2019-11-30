Terrell Brown scored 20 points, Aaron Nettles added 15 and the Seattle University men’s team beat visiting Idaho 74-55 on Saturday night.

Brown was a standout at Garfield High School in Seattle and Nettles is a Seattle Prep graduate.

Jordan Dallas added 11 points for Seattle U (4-5), which has won two straight since snapping a three-game skid.

Quinton Forrest had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Vandals (3-5).

Seattle U outscored Idaho 42-23 after intermission.

“I think that 42-23 second half is the team that I see us becoming,” Redhawks coach Jim Hayford said. “We’ve got some things that we need to do better, but we’ll definitely take a 19-point home win.”

Redhawks women lose to Montana St.

Montana State scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and proceeded to beat the host Seattle U women 73-65.

Madeline Smith, a junior forward from Snohomish, collected game-high totals of 18 points and nine rebounds for Montana State (4-2).

Australian Courtney Murphy led the Redhawks (2-6) with 14 points.

“Our focus has been on starting better, and we did that tonight,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said. “They hit us hard to start the second half, though, and we can’t dig such a big hole for ourselves.”