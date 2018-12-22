QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson has regained consciousness after being in a medically induced coma for three weeks following a knockout loss Dec. 1.
Stevenson’s girlfriend, Simone God, issued a statement Saturday saying the light heavyweight boxer was awake.
“He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team,” God said. “Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.”
Stevenson’s condition deteriorated after he was helped into the dressing room following the fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Stevenson was transported to hospital by ambulance and was admitted with a traumatic brain injury that required rapid neurosurgery.
Intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon told reporters this month that the majority of patients suffer lasting effects from such injuries.