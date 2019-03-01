DiJonai Carrington had 19 points for the Cardinal, which is a game behind Pac-12 leader Oregon with one game to play. Although Stanford can share the conference title, Oregon will be the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.

PULLMAN – DiJonai Carrington had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help the seventh-ranked Stanford women beat Washington State 67-42 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Alanna Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (24-4 overall, 14-3 Pac-12), and Kiana Williams had 11 points.

The Cardinal, which is second in the Pac-12, improved to 65-0 in games against the Cougars.

Ula Motuga scored 10 points to lead Washington State (9-19, 4-13), which has lost three in a row.

“It’s a tough game, obviously disappointed with our offensive output,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said.

Stanford closed the first quarter with a 20-5 run to take a 23-12 lead. Smith started the run with two layups, and Carrington and Lacie Hull — a graduate of Central Valley High in Spokane Valley — capped it with two layups each.

Stanford led 34-19 at the half.

Stanford closed the third quarter with a 7-0 run, with Williams making a three-pointer, and outscored the Cougars 21-13 in the period.

“We did a good job from the free-throw line, we turned it over a bit too much, but I thought our defense really won the game for us,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said.

Oregon women clinch share of title

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon appeared to be well on its way to victory, on the cusp of clinching a share of the Pac-12 title behind its always-potent offense.

The sixth-ranked Ducks wanted to finish with a flourish and did just that with their defense, never giving Arizona a chance.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 points and Oregon held Arizona scoreless in the fourth quarter to clinch at least a share of its second straight Pac-12 title with an 83-54 victory.

“That was a surprise until I looked at the box score; I thought it was in the wrong column,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said of Arizona’s fourth-quarter zero.

The Ducks (26-3, 15-2) wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. They blew out Arizona in the first meeting, but had to build their lead gradually after an early push by the Wildcats.

Oregon led by eight at halftime and stretched the lead to 17 before outscoring Arizona 19-0 in the fourth.

The Ducks shot 64 percent to put themselves in position to win the conference title outright Sunday against No. 21 Arizona State.

• Kianna Ibis had 20 points and eight rebounds as host Arizona State beat No. 9 Oregon State 66-54.

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, led Oregon State (23-6, 14-4) with 18 points.

The loss ended any chance the Beavers had of earning any part of the Pac-12 title.