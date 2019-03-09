The Seattle Pacific men earned their fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title with a 78-66 victory over Western Oregon.

Coleman Wooten compiled a season-high 25 points Saturday, leading the Seattle Pacific men to their fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title with a 78-66 victory over Western Oregon in Bellingham.

The second-seeded Falcons (21-6) stretched their winning streak to 12 games and remained perfect in four league-championship game appearances. They won three consecutive crowns from 2013-15.

Seattle Pacific receives the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II tournament that begins Friday.

Plain throws no-hitter for UW

Gabbie Plain threw her second career no-hitter and the 40th in UW history as No. 6 Washington defeated Northern Illinois 2-0 at Husky Softball Stadium.

Plain became the 11th Husky with multiple no-hitters, setting a new career high with 15 strikeouts while allowing only three base runners, all via walk. The sophomore also threw a perfect game last season against Utah.

Plain retired 12 straight batters between a walk in the second and a walk in the sixth. She would record five 1-2-3 innings, including striking out the side in the third. Only one runner reached third all game.

Morganne Flores’ two-run homer in the sixth was the only scoring in the game.

In the second game, the Huskies (20-3) shut out Idaho State 6-0, allowing just one hit. Taran Alvelo (10-2) threw four hitless innings for the win.

Flores hit another two-run homer for UW and Sis Bates scored two runs.

Junior hockey

Nolan Volcan scored the go-ahead goal at 17:39 of the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Everett Silvertips 2-1 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Volcan scored both goals for Seattle (28-28-6-2) and Roddy Ross made 46 saves. Robbie Holmes scored for Everett (46-15-2-2).

Baseball

Coastal Carolina (13-3) defeated Washington 5-2 at Husky Ballpark. Ben Baird hit a solo homer for the Huskies (8-4) and Braiden Ward drove in the other run.

• Seattle U yielded two unearned runs in losing 2-1 to to UT Arlington at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Connor O’Brien drove in a run in the ninth for the Redhawks (4-10) but the rally fizzled out.

• Washington State struggled to deliver the big hit, leaving nine runners on base in a 5-1 defeat to Cal State Northridge (8-7) at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars (5-8) managed just six hits, with Danny Sinatro driving in the only run.

• Host Texas A&M (14-4) delivered a 14-2 drubbing to Gonzaga (5-7).

Beach volleyball

Washington secured its first two wins of the season at Fisherman’s Bar Park in Vancouver, Wash. The Huskies (2-3) got a 4-1 win over Portland to start the day and then came back to pull out a 3-2 win over Oregon with a couple key third-set wins making the difference.

Women’s basketball

Eastern Washington lost 70-66 to Weber State in its final regular-season home game of the season. The two squads will face off in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Monday in Boise, Idaho. Eastern Washington (10-19, 9-11) earned the No. 6 seed while the Wildcats (6-25, 3-17) are the No. 11 seed.

Men’s tennis

Washington dropped its Pac-12 opener at Oregon 5-1. The Huskies (3-9) took the doubles point and a 1-0 lead, but fell in five of the six singles matches.

Track and field

The indoor season finished up at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama and Washington sophomore Katie Rainsberger and senior Fred Huxham both turned in top-10 finishes in their events. Rainsberger was seventh in the women’s mile (4:39.05) final and Huxham took 10th in the men’s 3K (7:58.95) with Rainsberger also doubling back to take 12th in the women’s 3K (9:17.37).

• Kaylee Mitchell of Seattle Pacific ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the first time and won it (10:51.22) at the PLU Open. Colby Otero won the men’s steeple in 9:32.51.