WIMBLEDON, England — For Serena Williams, history will have to wait.

Playing for one of the few records in tennis history that she doesn’t own outright — a 24th Grand Slam title that would tie Margaret Court’s mark — Williams was undone by a slew of unforced errors in Wimbledon’s women’s final and fell to the far steadier Simona Halep, 6-2, 6-2, in just 56 minutes.

The match started ominously for the 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who was seeking to win her first tournament win since giving birth to a daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September 2017.

Not in peak form at the outset, she sprayed forehands long and plowed backhands into the net.

Halep, 27, was steady as a backboard by contrast, absorbing Williams’s power, running down sharply angled shots and avoiding unforced errors.

Just 11 minutes in, Williams found herself 0-4 in arrears.

The match was a study in sharp contrasts.

It was their 11th career meeting, and Williams stepped onto Centre Court knowing she held a 9-1 advantage in their previous meetings — not to mention, was a seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Williams had the clear edge in power and experience; Halep, in foot speed and defense.

But the first set was over in a flash. Playing nearly error-free tennis, Halep claimed the opening set, 6-2, in 26 minutes.

Williams ramped up the power and angles of her shots to start the second set. She also amped up the decibels of her celebrations, unleashing a ferocious roar after executing a deft touch volley in her opening service game.

Halep was unrattled.

Time and again, Williams went for broke on her shots, eager to end the rally, only to watch in near disbelief as Halep chased down a ball that would have been a winner against many other opponents.