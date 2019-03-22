Connor Dewar scored two goals as the Everett Silvertips opened the Western Hockey League playoffs Friday night with a 6-1 thumping of the Tri-City Americans at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night at 7:05 in Everett.

Dustin Wolf made 21 saves for the Silvertips. Martin Fasko-Rudas and Max Patterson each had a goal and two assists.

T-birds lose playoff opener

Dylan Plouffe had two goals and an assist as the host Vancouver Giants drubbed the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-1 in the opening game of their WHL first-round playoff series.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night at 7 in Vancouver, B.C.

Andrej Kukuca scored Seattle’s only goal.

M’s beat Angels

PEORIA, Ariz. – Tyler Danish had a strong start and Ariel Sandoval drove in three runs with two hits to propel the Mariners to an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Stadium.

Danish had six strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on four hits over four innings. Zac Grotz earned the win, retiring each of the nine batters he faced and striking out four.

Men’s basketball

Washington coach Mike Hopkins was selected as the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 20 Coach of the Year, the organization announced.

Gonzaga’s Mark Few was named the District 9 Coach of the Year. Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura were tabbed All-District 9 First Team, and Zach Norvell Jr. was selected to the second team.

Baseball

Washington (12-5, 3-1 Pac-12) hit three home runs to back six shutout innings from starter David Rhodes (7-1) as the Huskies earned a 7-1 decision over USC (8-12, 2-2) at Husky Ballpark. Joe Wainhouse blasted a solo home run in the second, Connor Blair launched a two-run shot in the fourth and Nick Kahle hit a solo shot an inning later.

• Seattle University earned an 8-5 decision over Utah Valley (3-18) in its Western Athletic Conference opener at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. The Redhawks (5-15) snapped a nine-game skid. Justin Mazzone led Seattle U, going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI. The sophomore designated hitter had two doubles and his team-leading fifth home run. Michael Ciancio and Jacob Prater also homered for the Redhawks.

• Washington State brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but saw its rally turned away, dropping the series opener 4-1 at UC Irvine (13-4). Kyle Manzardo had two hits, including an RBI double for the Cougars (6-14).

• Gonzaga lost 4-2 at Pepperdine (11-7, 3-1 West Coast). Troy Johnston had two hits and drove in a run for the Zags (8-10, 2-2).

Softball

Seattle University swept a doubleheader at Missouri Kansas City, winning 6-3 and 5-3. Ally Choate had two hits and three RBI in the first game, and Cherise Silvan had two hits, three steals and scored two runs. Andie Larkins pitched a complete game for SU in the second game. SU (20-10, 2-0 WAC) is off to its best 30-game start in its Division I program history. Kaylee Ree had four hits for the day.

Track and field

The Seattle Pacific foursome of Peace Igbonagwam, Jenna Bouyer, Grace Bley and Julia Stepper set a school record in the 400 relay at the Aztec Invitational in San Diego. They won the race in 46.23 seconds. Scout Cai topped 5,000 points in the women’s heptathlon, finishing fourth in her group with 5,001.

Women’s soccer

Reign FC signed defender Taylor Smith, who has made 10 appearances for the U.S. women’s national team. Smith tore her ACL in a match with Newcastle in the Australian W-League on Dec. 15 and is not expected to play for Reign FC this season.