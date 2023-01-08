With the Western Hockey League’s trade deadline approaching, count the Everett Silvertips among the sellers.

The Silvertips traded away two of their best players Sunday for massive haul of players and draft picks from the Kamloops Blazers. The Silvertips, who have made the playoffs every year in their existence, are sitting at .500.

So they shipped the reigning WHL Defenseman of the year Olen Zellweger and standout center Ryan Hofer to the Blazers. In return, Everett gets four players and 10 draft picks, including four first rounders.

Everett gets forwards Drew Englot and Jack Bakker and defensemen Kaden Hammell and Rylan Pearce. They also get first-round draft picks from 2023 through 20026, and a third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounder spread over four years.