Giorgio Estephan scored in overtime as the Swift Current Broncos evened the Western Hockey League championships series 1-1 after beating the visiting Everett Silvertips 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Silvertips led 3-0 after the first period. Matt Fonteyne scored 3:14 into the game and Martin Fasko-Rudas and Riley Sutter added goals. Ondrej Vala had assists on two of the goals.

Matteo Gennaro put the Broncos on the board in the second period.

The Broncos pulled within a goal at the 6:22 mark in the third period on a goal from Colby Sissons. Tyler Steenbergen tied the game at 18:23.

WHL player of the year Carter Hart couldn’t control a save in overtime for the Tips, and Estephan scored on a rebound.

Swift Current is after its first WHL title since 1993. The Silvertips are looking for their first league title. They were swept by Medicine Hat in 2004.

The series switches to Everett for the next three games, beginning Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Game 4 is Wednesday and Game 5 is Friday.