Forget smarter than a fifth grader. Can you shoot free throws better than a fourth grader?

Blake Whitley, a 9-year-old student at Rural Point Elementary in Hanover, Va., hit a combined 100 of 105 free throws in city, district, state and regional competitions to reach the national Elks Hoop Shoot competition in Chicago later this month.

“It was pretty hard,” Blake told Richmond’s WTVR-TV. “This one kid went 23 of 25, and I was kind of nervous. But then I went 25 of 25.”

But really nervous? That would be his mother, Bonnie.

“My hand will shake, my heart is racing, I want it to be done,” she said. “And the moment it’s done, it’s like, ‘OK, I can breathe again.’ ”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “EPA reveals 37% of water waste nationwide caused by husky kids doing cannonball into country club pool.”

• At Fark.com: “ ‘Gronk retired, but people change minds,’ says his agent, Brett Favre.”

Early takeoff

A prizewinning show dog bolted from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and it took three days to track him down.

Apparently pooch had spotted a Michael Vick Falcons jersey in a gift-shop window.

Sea sick

The MV Viking Sky cruise ship that encountered engine trouble in stormy seas finally made it to Norway after being adrift for 20 hours.

Operators immediately rechristened it the MV Baltimore Oriole.

Dunks for the memory

Jazz center Rudy Gobert broke Dwight Howard’s NBA record with his 270th dunk of the season on March 25.

Cops nationwide celebrated with extra coffee and doughnuts.

He’s no straight arrow

A drug suspect tried to flee Australian authorities on a jet ski while wielding a crossbow.

Or as the tactic is better known in Olympic circles, the aquatic biathlon.

He’s outta here

Wichita Falls, Texas, school officials summoned Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier to court to answer for the 21 days of school missed by his 8-year-old son during the team’s playoff run.

Apparently school officials weren’t buying the old “three weeks on the DL” excuse.

Fight, team, fight

Two Georgia football players — senior receiver Tyler Simmons and freshman corner Tyrique Stevenson — are facing disorderly-conduct charges after allegedly getting into a fight with employees of the Cloud Bar in Athens.

Well, their coaches did say they needed more work on their hand-fighting techniques.

Fresh set of downs

A study says Cleveland is the best city in which to get a new start.

Of course, the survey’s first three respondents were Odell Beckham, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Gordon.

Talking the talk

• Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, on Sports Illustrated TV’s “The Wilder Project,” when asked to name his favorite quarterback: “Me love Baker Mayfield. How could me not go with guy named Baker?”

• Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle, via Twitter, after Warriors forward Jordan Bell kissed a jumper off the glass: “1965 called, wants its midrange bank shot back.”

Tin pot

The PGA Tour has suspended Robert Garrigus for using marijuana.

Or as links apologists tried to spin it, hitting the greens too often.

The truth hurts

“If you receive an email with the subject line ‘Two free Lakers tickets,’ do not open it,” warned comedian Argus Hamilton. “It contains two free Lakers tickets.”

Tweet of the Week

From Bleacher Report: “Last time LeBron missed the playoffs was in 2005. That year …

▪️ “Netflix was delivering DVDs

▪️ “Apple didn’t have an iPhone

▪️ “YouTube was founded

▪️ “Aubrey Graham wasn’t Drake yet; he was Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi.”

Quote marks

• Gary Bachman, via Facebook, on the aftershocks of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement: ”The chances of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl have dropped from a certainty to a sure thing.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on actor Jussie Smollett’s big week: “He had his 16 charges of staging a hate crime dropped. And today he was accepted to UCLA on a women’s soccer scholarship.”

• NBC’s David Feherty, describing Tommy Fleetwood during the Players Championship telecast: “Like a homeless guy who just robbed a Nike store.”

• Andy Ruther, via Twitter, on Mike Trout’s record $430 million extension with the Angels: “Deal also includes his very own lane on the 405 freeway.”

• Syndicated columnist Norman Chad, via Twitter, on Duke nabbing the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament: “Zion Williamson pledges to stay enrolled in school through April 8.”

• Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, after Bryce Harper being voted the most overrated in baseball: “Until the Mets move Tim Tebow up to the majors.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after Texas Tech led Michigan 24-16 at halftime of their Sweet 16 game: “Did NCAA not tell us preseason football was starting early?”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, noting that the Blue Jays chose Chad Jenkins 20th in the 2009 MLB draft — leaving Mike Trout for the Angels at No. 26: “That’s right, Trout — talk about the one that got away!”