There’s perfect games, and then there’s this one.

North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein faced the minimum 21 batters against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on April 11 — and struck out all 21, a first in NCAA Division I history.

So what’ll she do for an encore — 21 strikeouts in 63 pitches?

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Little League coach thinks right fielder has potential to be a great novelist.”

• In the San Diego Union-Tribune: “Yes, it’s a no-no / Say it’s so, Joe.”

High cheese

A Dodger fan sitting in the left-center bleachers caught Justin Turner’s home-run ball Wednesday night — and wound up with nacho cheese all over his hoodie.

So, to sum it up: one run, one hit, one error and a whole bunch left on.

It’s bowl season

Browns running back Nick Chubb will soon have his own breakfast cereal, called “Chubb Crunch.”

Some other possibilities:

• Ricky Williams: Weedies

• Sidney Crosby: ForeChex

• Philadelphia fans: Jeerios.

Mom’s the word

Aminat Idrees, 26, captured gold, silver and bronze medals in the noncontact Mixed Poomsae category in Taekwondo at the Nigerian National Sports Festival — while eight months pregnant.

Her soon-to-be-born baby, you’d have to assume, is quite the kicker too.

Odder couple

Marshawn Lynch and Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared together on a vaccination info video?

Eat your hearts out, Felix and Oscar.

Culture shocker

Actor Matthew McConaughey has declared himself “minister of culture” for Austin FC, the MLS expansion team he co-owns.

So what’s his next move — pilfer Ted Lasso from the EPL to coach?

Made us look

Victor Caratini became the first catcher in baseball history to catch no-hitters for two different teams in consecutive starts — for the Cubs’ Alec Mills on Sept. 13, 2020 and the Padres’ Joe Musgrove on April 9, 2021.

We checked, but no, he wasn’t the one behind the plate for White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon’s no-no Wednesday night.

Ominous sign

A Padres pitcher finally threw a no-hitter, so chin up, Mariners fans: If these things happen in threes, pigs will soon be cleared for takeoff from SeaTac and Seattle will be playing in the World Series.

Talking the talk

• Ex-defenseman Bill Mikkelson, to TSN, on playing for the worst team in NHL history — the 8-67-5 Washington Capitals of 1974-75: “We had a good team. We were just in the wrong league.”

• Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, to the Pat McAfee Show, on why he gave up baseball for golf: “The only thing I could hit was low and away, which is where a golf ball is, so I was like, the hell with this.”

.200 bawl

Nary a hitter in the Cubs’ lineup exited last Wednesday’s 7-0 loss to Milwaukee with a batting average above .200 after Brewer pitchers put the finishing touches on a four-hit, 12-strikeout performance.

Now batting cleanup for your Chicago Cubs … Mario … Mendoza!

Quote marks

• Former big-league outfielder Bob Molinaro, in his column in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on why he’s a fan of the MLB rule that starts extra innings with a man on second base: “The baseball gods may accuse me of sacrilege, but … It adds immediate and interesting action to a game that needs it.”

• Stumpycricket blogger Jack Mendel, to News.com.au, on cricket officials wanting to change the term “wickets” to “outs” to attract new fans: “Utterly, utterly nonsensical semantic bollocks … It almost feels like they are trying to de-cricket cricket.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after Houston’s GM made it a point to say none of the five players placed on the injured list for “health and safety reasons” violated COVID-19 protocols: “And why should anyone think the Astros would break any rules?”

• Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, after Thursday’s MLB games: “The first-place teams in the American League today are the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners, just like everyone thought it would be.”

• Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune, on the Gonzaga-UCLA basketball semifinal: “One of the greatest games played since Naismith emptied his baskets of peaches.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after his wife asked him for a seven-letter New York Times Crossword answer for “sound of heartbreak”: “All I could think of was ‘Go Leafs.’ ”

• Blogger Patti Dawn Swansson, after watching NHL trade-deadline day coverage on TSN from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.: “Does the term ‘get a life’ not mean anything to me?”

• Doug Robinson of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, not looking forward to Zach Wilson’s possible NFL-draft destiny: “The Jets are to quarterbacks what Larry King was to marriage.”