In the span of a few weeks, the Seattle Seawolves went from eliminated from the playoffs to playing for a championship.

The Seawolves were knocked out of the playoffs May 27, the penultimate game of the season. But they learned a few days later they had new life after the Austin Gilgronis, the top team in the Major League Rugby’s Western Conference, had been eliminated from the playoffs for undisclosed rule violations.

They even got to host the first-round playoff game after the L.A. Giltinis, the No. 2 team in the west, was also eliminated for rule violations.

After knocking out San Diego, another team that was eliminated from the playoffs, in the first round, they headed to Houston (9-8) Saturday for the Western Conference Final, which the Seawolves won 46-27 vs. the Sabercats at AVEVA Stadium.

The Seawolves (11-7) are playing for their third title in the four years MLR has existed. They won the first two titles in 2018 and 2019. There was no season in 2020 because of the pandemic, and they didnt make the playoffs last year.

They will learn their opponent Sunday as the New England Free Jacks (13-3) and Rugby New York (12-5) play in the Eastern Conference Final. That game is at noon on Fox Sports 1.

The championship is Saturday at 9 a.m. at a site to be determined. The game will be broadcast on FOX.