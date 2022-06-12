The Seattle Seawolves lucked into the Major League Rugby playoffs, and into hosting a first-round game, after two teams were eliminated because of rules violation.

But they’re sticking round for a bit after beating the San Diego Legion 43-19 in the Western Conference eliminator at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila on Sunday.

San Diego was another team eliminated from the playoffs two weeks ago.

The Seawolves advance to the Western Conference final at Houston on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2.

The winner advances to the league title game on June 25.

The Seawolves won the first two league championships in 2018 and 2019. The season was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and they didn’t make the playoffs in 2021.

Rainiers walk it off

Scott Heineman had an RBI double and Erick Mejia followed with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth as the host Tacoma Rainiers walked off with a 6-5 win vs. the Round Rock Express. It was the rubber match of the three-game series.

Sox stay hot

The Everett AquaSox completed a six-game road series sweep vs. the Hillsboro Hops, winning the finale 1-0.

The AquaSox have won seven consecutive games.

Cole Barr scored the only run, driving in Victor Labrada on a sacrifice fly.

Five pitchers combined to hold the Hops to five hits. Alberto Rodriguez was 3 for 3 for Everett.

Soccer

• The Tacoma Defiance extended their unbeaten streak to eight games with a 2-2 draw with the host Vancouver Whitecaps 2 in an MLS Next Pro game. Valentin Sabella scored the equalizer for Tacoma in stoppage time.