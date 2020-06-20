The Seattle Seawolves will have a new coach when the next Major League Rugby season begins.

The Seawolves announced Friday that Mat Turner will be an assistant coach and continue his role as fullback. He’ll assist Kees Lansing, who took over for the team’s third season, which was canceled after five weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mat has been with the Seawolves from the very beginning and he brings significant rugby IQ and coaching experience, on and off the pitch. Most importantly, he understands our culture and what it takes to win MLR championships,” Seawolves GM Adrian Balfour said in a release.

Turner is a Level 2 World Rugby coach. He coached the Sri Lanka National Rugby Sevens team to a second-place finish in the Asia Nation 7s tournament in 2015.

The Seawolves also announced the Phil Mack won’t be back as an assistant coach. Mack was the head coach and player for the inaugural season in 2018 when they won the MLR title.

College basketball

• Washington State associate head women’s basketball coach Laurie Koehn will be inducted into the Kansas State University Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 4. Koehn, who is from Newton, Kansas, still holds Big 12 records for most three-pointers made in a career and free-throw percentage (87.7%). Koehn’s 392 three-pointers were an NCAA record that stood for 10 years after her playing days (2001-05).