SAN DIEGO — The dream of back-to-back Major League Rugby championships came down to the final seconds as the Seattle Seawolves charged in for the winning try as time expired.

The 26-23 win by the Seawolves (13-3-1) at Torero Stadium on the campus of the University of San Diego was the first win over San Diego in three tries this season.

The threat came after Seattle missed a conversion kick on a try in the 72nd minute to leave San Diego holding a slim 20-19 lead.

But one final attempt — following a free kick by Joe Pietersen of the Legion made the lead 23-19 — resulted in the winning try.

The 23-19 lead was the score of last year’s final in which Seattle rallied in the second half to beat Glendale (Colo.) on the same field.

San Diego took a 6-0 lead on a pair of kicks by Pietersen, one in the third minute and the other in the 18th minute.

San Diego controlled the ball for about 10 minutes but couldn’t punch it in before Pietersen’s second kick for points.

Seattle finally answered back when Stephanus Coetzee scored a try after the Seawolves took possession deep in Legion territory.

Brock Staller’s two-point conversion kick put Seattle on top 7-6 in the 22nd minute.

The Seawolves padded their lead in the 31st minute, once again deep in Legion territory.

Coetzee’s short inbounds pass to Juan-Phillip Smith was converted into a second try as Smith eluded a pair of defenders and worked his way over the line.

Staller’s second conversion pushed the lead to 14-7, which is what the score was at halftime.

In the second half, the Legion threatened a number of times, but Seattle’s defense rebuffed four of those efforts.

San Diego’s attack got to the edge and scored on Jasa Veremalua’s pass to Nick Boyer, who went in untouched in the 51st minute.

Pietersen’s conversion closed the deficit to just 14-13.

San Diego retook the lead in the 65th minute when 6-foot-5 Jordan Manihera took the ball and dived for the final yard out for an 18-14 lead.

Pietersen’s conversion padded the lead to 20-14.