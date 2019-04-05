The Seattle Seawolves of Major League Rugby defeated the Utah Warriors 48-36 in Salt Lake City on Friday night.

Brock Staller and Brad Tucker each scored a try for Seattle, which trailed 22-17.

Tucker scored another try and set up Sequoyah Burke-Combs for a try as the Seawolves took a 31-29 lead.

Stephan Coetzee spun off a maul for five points but the kick was no good, putting Seattle ahead 36-29.

Riekert Hattingh scored a try to extend the lead to 43-29. Mat Turner closed out the scoring for the Seawolves, who play at Houston on April 13.

Chambers Bay reopens

Chambers Bay Golf Course reopened Wednesday after being closed since October to convert greens from fescue to poa annua grass. Poa annua is the predominant Northwest greens grass.

The greens at the course south of Tacoma came under heavy criticism from players at the 2015 U.S. Open. Poa annua invaded the fescue greens and the combination of the competing grasses coupled with a prolonged dry spell resulted in poor putting conditions.

Chambers Bay will host the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball (best ball) Championship in 2021.

Baseball

Arizona (14-14, 3-7 Pac-12) defeated Washington 9-3 in Tucson. Nick Kahle homered and drove in two runs for the Huskies (14-10, 5-5). Mason Cerrillo drove in the other run for UW.

• Seattle U could not figure out California Baptist (19-10, 4-3) starting pitcher Logan Rinehart at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue, falling 4-2 in game one of a three-game Western Athletic Conference series. The Redhawks (6-22, 2-5) had just four hits.

• Two California (15-11, 3-4 Pac-12) pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the host Bears earned a 6-0 victory over Washington State (7-21, 0-7).

Softball

Sixth-ranked Washington (30-6, 7-3 Pac-12) extended its winning streak by blanking host California 8-0 in six innings. The Huskies have an eight-game winning streak and three-game shutout streak after allowing just four hits. Sis Bates batted 4 for 4 with three runs scored. Morganne Flores, Noelle Hee and Taryn Atlee all had RBI. Gabbie Plain (13-1) had four strikeouts.

• Seattle University (24-13) dropped a doubleheader with North Dakota State by scores of 8-1 and 9-7 at Logan Field. Shianne Smith broke her own Division I program record with nine strikeouts in a relief effort in the nightcap on the first day of the Redhawk Invitational.

Gymnastics

Washington couldn’t quite break into the top two of the Corvallis Regional, ending its season with a 195.900 score. Washington had made two consecutive trips to the NCAA nationals. The Huskies recorded seven scores of 9.850. Geneva Thompson had two of those, on vault and floor. Malory Rose, Madison Copiak, Amara Cunningham, Maya Washington and Kristyn Hoffa all earned scores of 9.850 as well.

Women’s tennis

Defending national champion Stanford (15-1, 6-0 Pac-12) earned a 4-0 victory over visiting Washington State (17-6, 2-4).