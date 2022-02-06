The Seattle Seawolves opened the Major League Ruby season Sunday with a 21-8 win vs. the Toronto Arrows at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.
The Seawolves got off to a fast start and had a 13-3 lead 29 minutes in as AJ Alatimu kicked two penalties and Duncan Matthews had a try.
The Seawolves got the final points in the second half, shutting out the Arrows after halftime.
Ryan Neal also had a try for Seattle.
The Seawolves are back in action Thursday at Starfire against the Utah Warriors at 7:30 p.m.
The game is also on Root Sports.
Tennis
• The Washington men’s tennis team beat visiting San Diego State 4-0 to improve to 7-0.
• The Seattle U men lost at Boise State 4-0.
Hockey
• Ryan Hofer scored two goals and added an assist as the Everett Silvertips thumped the visiting Kelowna Rockets 6-2 for their eighth consecutive win. Niko Huuhtanen had three assists for Everett.
• The Seattle Thunderbirds’ game Sunday in Vancouver was postponed because of COVID issues with the Giants.
