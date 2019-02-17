Seattle rallied past expansion Toronto 35-30.

The Seattle Seawolves evened their Major League Rugby record at 2-2 with a 35-30 win over the Toronto Arrows in Tukwila on Sunday night.

Toronto is an MLR expansion team. The game was tied 17-17 at halftime, and the Arrows opened up a 30-17 lead coming out of the locker room.

Seattle took its first lead in the 76th minute, 32-20, and cruised to the win.

Hockey

• Joachim Blichfeld scored a hat trick as the Portland Winterhawks thumped the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 in a Western Hockey League game. Jaxan Kaluski and Matthew Wedman scored for the T-birds.

Baseball

• UC Irvine scored five runs in the seventh inning and rallied past Washington 6-4 in the rubber match of the Huskies’ season-opening series. Jonathan Schiffer was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Huskies (1-2). Josh Burgmann gave up a run on three hits over five innings for UW. He struck out five and walked three.

• Saint Mary’s (4-0) rode a six-run seventh inning and held visiting Washington (0-4) to two hits in a 9-1 win.

• Jacob Prater was 3 for 5 with an RBI, but Seattle U (1-2) lost the rubber match of its season-opening series to UNLV (2-1) in Las Vegas 8-5.

Golf

• The No. 18 UW women are tied for 12th after the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate tournament in New Orleans. The UW is at 12-over 300 in the three-day event. UW’s Rino Sasaki is tied for 18th at 1-over 73.