Seattle rallied past expansion Toronto 35-30.
The Seattle Seawolves evened their Major League Rugby record at 2-2 with a 35-30 win over the Toronto Arrows in Tukwila on Sunday night.
Toronto is an MLR expansion team. The game was tied 17-17 at halftime, and the Arrows opened up a 30-17 lead coming out of the locker room.
Seattle took its first lead in the 76th minute, 32-20, and cruised to the win.
Hockey
• Joachim Blichfeld scored a hat trick as the Portland Winterhawks thumped the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 in a Western Hockey League game. Jaxan Kaluski and Matthew Wedman scored for the T-birds.
Baseball
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- After seeing vast improvement in 2018, Seahawks may look to keep offensive line together in 2019 | 2019 position analysis
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
• UC Irvine scored five runs in the seventh inning and rallied past Washington 6-4 in the rubber match of the Huskies’ season-opening series. Jonathan Schiffer was 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Huskies (1-2). Josh Burgmann gave up a run on three hits over five innings for UW. He struck out five and walked three.
• Saint Mary’s (4-0) rode a six-run seventh inning and held visiting Washington (0-4) to two hits in a 9-1 win.
• Jacob Prater was 3 for 5 with an RBI, but Seattle U (1-2) lost the rubber match of its season-opening series to UNLV (2-1) in Las Vegas 8-5.
Golf
• The No. 18 UW women are tied for 12th after the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate tournament in New Orleans. The UW is at 12-over 300 in the three-day event. UW’s Rino Sasaki is tied for 18th at 1-over 73.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.