The Seattle Thunderbirds made sure they got to celebrate their Western Hockey League championship at home.

The T-birds won the Ed Chynoweth Cup, awarded to the WHL playoff champion, for the third time after beating the Winnipeg Ice 3-1 on Friday night at the ShoWare Center.

That gave them a 4-1 series win and a trip to the Memorial Cup for the third time. That tournament, which decides who wins Canadian Hockey League, starts Friday in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Kyle Crnkovic scored in the second for the T-birds and Nico Myatovic gave them the game winner 2:27 into the third period on a penalty shot. Sam Popowich also scored for Seattle.

College baseball

• Matt Boissoneault was 2 for 4 with five RBI as Seattle U (21-29, 17-12 WAC) beat visiting Abilene Christian (32-22, 15-14) in a mercy-rule-shortened eight innings, 16-6. The Redhawks go for the sweep Saturday.

was 3 for 4 with two homers and three RBI as Cal (23-26, 11-18 Pac-12) evened the series with a 12-7 win at Washington (33-15, 17-11).

• Elijah Hainline was 3 for 4 with a solo home run, but Washington State (29-22, 10-18 Pac-12) lost 7-4 at No. 3 Stanford (36-14, 22-7).

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers’ game in Albuquerque was postponed because of weather. They will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 3:05 p.m.

was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI, but the Spokane Indians won their third in a row at Everett, beating the AquaSox 10-6.

Golf

• The Washington State men’s golf team ended the first round of the inaugural National Golf Invitational in third place at 5-under 283 at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz. Preston Bebich and Drayton Joseph were tied for eighth at 3-under 69.

Women’s basketball

• Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge announced Eleonora Villa, a guard from Lissone, Italy, is the fifth member of the Cougars’ 2023-24 signing class. The 5-8 guard has been a fixture in the Italian National Women’s Basketball program since 2020