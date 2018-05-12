Down 15-3 in the first half, and 15-10 at halftime, the Seawolves dominated early in the second half to improve to 2-1.

NEW ORLEANS — A strong second half and a concentrated defensive effort the final seven minutes enabled the Seattle Seawolves to post a 31-29 victory over New Orleans in Major League Rugby action Saturday.

The big rally started with a switch pass to the inside that allowed William Rasileka to break through the New Orleans defense for the try. Peter Smith added the successful kick as Seattle took a 17-15 lead at the 45-minute mark.

At the 56th minute, Mat Turner executed a beautiful out the back pass to Peter Tiberio for Tiberio’s first try of the season. Smith’s kick extended the lead to 24-15.

New Orleans cut the gap to 24-22 at the 62nd minute, but six minutes later Seattle answered when Turner hit a gap in the Gold’s back line to give Seattle some breathing room. Another successful kick from Smith increased the lead to 31-22.

After that, Seattle survived one New Orleans score and its last-grasp effort.