The host San Diego Legion held on for a 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seawolves on Saturday in Major League Rugby action.

Wet conditions led to numerous handling errors from both sides.

San Diego (1-1), which lost twice to Seattle (1-1) last season, built a 17-3 lead by halftime.

The Seawolves’ comeback started when Riekert Hattingh kicked a loose ball upfield and slid his way onto the ball near’s San Diego’s goal line. Two Legion penalties eventually gave Seattle the opportunity to take the ball out wide and a switch play from the backs brought William Rasileka in for a try under the posts. Brock Staller’s kick was good, cutting the deficit to 17-10.

A quick Legion penalty allowed Staller another kick and he converted to make it 17-13. The Seawolves would get no closer.

Junior hockey

Connor Dewar had four goals and two assists as the Everett Silvertips drubbed the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-2 at Angel of the Winds Arena. Jake Christiansen had a goal and three assists for the Silvertips (37-12-1-1). Andrej Kukuca and Keltie Jeri-Leon scored for the T-birds (19-24-5-1).

Men’s basketball

Nikhil Lizotte led five double-figure scorers with 20 points for Seattle Pacific, which completed a sweep of the season series over Western Washington with a 91-75 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory.

A homecoming crowd of 1,124 at Brougham Pavilion saw the Falcons (11-6) improve to 8-4 in league play. Harry Cavell scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Falcons’ 48-33 advantage on the boards.

The Vikings (11-11, 5-7) lost their third straight game. Western’s Trevor Jasinsky tallied 28 points to lead all scorers.

Women’s basketball

Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 64-62 for the fourth straight time in Flagstaff. Violet Kapri Morrow led the Eagles (5-14, 4-6 Big Sky) with 21 points.

Pro soccer

Sounders FC concluded its preseason camp in Southern California with a closed-door friendly against defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United. Atlanta won 7-1. Tacoma Defiance midfielder Ray Serrano scored the lone goal for the Rave Green in the 88th minute.

Track and field

Washington State women won six events at the Cougar Indoor Invitational. Regyn Gaffney won the 60 at 7.55. For the men, Emmanuel Wells Jr. set a Cougar Indoor meet record of 6.65 in the 60.

Scout Cai of Seattle Pacific posted an NCAA Division II provisional score of 3,536 points in the pentathlon at the Cougar Indoor.