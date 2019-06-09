TUKWILA — The Seattle Seawolves earned a chance to defend their title in Major League Rugby after beating Toronto 30-17 Sunday in the semifinals at Starfire Stadium.

The Seawolves advance to meet San Diego for the league title on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Ch. 7) in San Diego’s Torero Stadium.

San Diego was a 24-22 winner over Rugby United New York in its semifinal game Sunday. During the regular season, San Diego was 12-3-1 and Seattle was 11-4-1.

In the victory over the Arrows of Toronto, the Seawolves jumped out to a 23-0 lead with Samu Manoa’s physical play leading the way.

Seattle took a 23-7 halftime lead thanks to two tries and 13 points from Brock Staller.

Toronto closed the gap to 23-17 in the 61st minute before Seattle put the match away.

Last year, Seattle won the title with a 23-19 victory over Glendale of Colorado in a game played in San Diego.