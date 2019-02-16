The Seattle Pacific women edged Central Washington for the conference indoor track championship.

Grace Bley led a 1-2-3 Seattle Pacific finish in the 200-meter dash Saturday afternoon and the Falcons went on to edge Central Washington to capture the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s indoor track and field title, 154-150, in Nampa, Idaho.

This was the 13th time in the 16-year history of the GNAC meet that the Falcon women have finished on top. SPU and Central tied for last year’s crown.

Bley came across the finish line in 24.86 seconds, putting her onto the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying list. Jenna Bouyer was second in 24.91 and Peace Igbonagwam third in 25.00.

Kate Lilly was second in the mile, Igbonagwam and Renick Meyer went 2-3 in the 60, and Scout Cai was third in the pole vault.

Western Washington won the men’s title.

Junior hockey

Roddy Ross made 46 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the first-place Everett Silvertips 4-1 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Matthew Wedman had a goal and two assists for the T-birds (23-27-5-1). Andrej Kukuca, Jarret Tyszka and Payton Mount also scored for Seattle. Bryce Kindopp scored his 33rd goal for Everett (39-14-1-2).

Men’s basketball

Coleman Wooten collected 13 of his team-high 16 points during the first half, helping Seattle Pacific surge ahead early en route to a 78-50 GNAC victory over Concordia-Portland (9-15, 4-12) at Brougham Pavilion. It was the sixth straight win for the third-place Falcons (15-6, 12-4). Nikhil Lizotte added 12 points for the Falcons, who also got 10 from both Gavin Long and Divant’e Moffitt.

Women’s basketball

Kaprice Boston scored 10 points but she was the only Seattle Pacific player to reach double figures in Carver Gymnasium as Western Washington led from start to finish in a 60-43 GNAC victory. The Falcons (7-16, 6-10) dropped their fourth straight game. Anna Schwecke led Western Washington (14-10, 9-7) with 16 points.

Baseball

Washington opened its season with a 9-5 victory over host Cal Irvine before losing the second game 2-1. The Huskies scored eight runs in the fifth inning, led by Nick Kahle’s three-run homer. Joe Wainhouse and Blair Connor each had two hits for UW. David Rhodes pitched two scoreless innings for the win. The Huskies were limited to five hits in the second game. Irvine only had three but Brandon Lewis homered in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie.

• Washington State (0-2) saw the second game of its doubleheader at Saint Mary’s suspended in the eighth inning due to darkness. Saint Mary’s (2-0) claimed the opening game 14-8 despite a two-homer game from Collin Montez and three hits from Kyle Manzardo, who also homered, for the Cougars.

• Gonzaga (0-2) got an early home run from Ryan Sullivan but couldn’t keep pace with Oregon State’s offense in a 9-3 loss at the Collegiate Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz.

Women’s tennis

Washington State captured its biggest win of the season with a 4-0 sweep of host Purdue (5-3). The Cougars (8-1) won the doubles point and three singles matches.