Twelve-time NCAA Division II distance running national champion Jessica Pixler and goalkeeper Marcus Hahnemann, who played in England’s Premier League, headlined the group of eight athletes inducted into the Seattle Pacific athletics Falcon Hall of Fame on Friday night.

The dinner and induction ceremony at Upper Gwinn Commons on the SPU campus celebrated men’s soccer standout Hahnemann, women’s track and cross-country stars Pixler and Gitte Karlshoj, men’s basketball player Jeff McBroom, women’s soccer scoring record holder Sarah Martinez, gymnast Kathie Cradduck, men’s soccer midfielder Scott Cairns and the late Perry Stangvik, a baseball standout.

Silvertips down T-birds

Bryce Kindopp scored a hat trick as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Kindopp scored all his goals on the power play, one in the second period and two in the third. Jack Andrusiak had a goal and three assists for the Silvertips (36-12-1-1), who lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.

Andrej Kukuca and Matthew Wedman scored goals for Seattle (19-23-5-1).

Men’s tennis

Washington (2-2) beat Liberty 4-3 at Nordstrom Tennis Center. Ernesto Turegano, Jack Davis, Ewen Lumsden and Sebastian Hawken won singles matches.

Women’s tennis

Washington (5-0) defeated Idaho 7-0 at Nordstrom Tennis Center. Washington’s last four victories have all been 7-0 sweeps. Vanessa Wong and Kenadi Hance improved their record as doubles partners to 4-0.

Women’s swimming

Washington State pushed its winning streak over Oregon State to seven after a 148-114 victory in Corvallis. The Cougars won 10 events. Mackenzie Duarte had three individual wins, in 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM.

Gymnastics

Washington edged host Stanford 195.825-195.475 in a Pac-12 dual meet. Evanni Roberson won the beam for the Huskies, finished second on the bars and tied for first in the all-around (39.300) with Stanford’s Kyla Bryant.

• Darian Burns placed third in both the all-around and uneven-bars competitions and was fifth on the vault for Seattle Pacific (190.625), which placed fourth at the Northern Illinois quad meet.