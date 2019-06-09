Shaun Frandsen of Kirkland took the men’s marathon title. Running for Club Northwest, he finished in two hours, 36 minutes and 14 seconds. Christine Babcock, a former University of Washington runner, won the women’s marathon in 2:59.16.

Local athletes won both the men’s and women’s featured races Sunday at the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon through the streets of Seattle.

Shaun Frandsen of Kirkland took the men’s marathon title. Running for Club Northwest, he finished in two hours, 36 minutes and 14 seconds. The personal best for the 40-year-old is 2:28:47. Last year at the Boston Marathon, he finished 49th overall and second in the masters division.

Christine Babcock, a former University of Washington runner, won the women’s marathon in 2:59.16. She competed in the middle distances for the Huskies and ran cross-country from 2008 to 2013 and was named the 2011 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the year for cross-country.

Kenneth Kosgei, originally from Kenya and now living in Salem, Ore., won the half-marathon in 1:06.56. This victory came less than two months after winning the Corvallis Half-Marathon in which he broke the meet record by nearly a minute.

Danna Herrick from Boone, Iowa, won the women’s half-marathon in 1:19:45.