Count Seattle Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers and wide receiver Kasen Williams as fans of the XFL Seattle Dragons’ uniforms and helmets that were unveiled Tuesday night.

Silvers, who was assigned to the Dragons by the XFL, showcased the home uniform, with navy blue the primary color. Williams wore the road uniform, with the primary color being white.

Team president Ryan Gustafson said the designs were a collaborative effort among the league, different agencies and “with some input from us.”

“Definitely, different colors than I’ve ever had,” said Silvers, who threw for 10,677 yards at Troy, and will wear No. 12. “But I am loving it. You’ve got to always try something new. It’s going to be a good year, and I am glad we got the right uniforms.”

Williams, the former UW Husky star, said, “I love it.”

“My favorite part is the helmets,” he said. “The helmets stood out to me the most. I am a fan of both jerseys, the home jerseys and the away ones. I think we are going to look good and play good.”

Williams will wear No. 2, the number his father, Aaron, wore when he was a receiver for the Huskies.

Kasen was honored as a Husky legend in the third quarter of the Apple Cup.

“It definitely meant a lot,” said Williams, who had 162 receptions at UW, fifth-most in school history. “Especially with all the ups and downs that I went through at UW, and for them to see me and recognize me as a legend meant a lot to me.”

Williams and Silvers will join their teammates Thursday for phase one of team activities. The team’s first game is Feb. 8 at the D.C. Guardians.