The U-1 Deltra/RealTrac hasn’t mounted much of a defense of its unlimited hydroplane national title.

The U-1 Jones Racing team won its first national title last year, but it wasn’t at the season-opening race in Guntersville, Ala. And it hasn’t won a final all season.

And that’s not unexpected.

After winning the title, four experienced hands on the team’s crew, all veterans of the Miss Budweiser dynasty, retired. That included crew chief Jeff Campbell.

“When we had such a good season, they said, ‘We can’t do any better than that,’” owner Mike Jones said Sunday while hanging out in the Stan Sayres pits at Seafair.

And so the team finds itself in a bit of a rebuilding year.

“We’re sorting it out,” said Jones, who pointed out that he has to battle better-funded team. “ … We’ll catch up.”

Jones said the team skipped the race in Guntersville because of conflicts driver Andrew Tate had with Grand Prix races in Canada.

Tate said it was disappointing to essentially hand over the title without a fight. Having no points from the first race makes defending nearly impossible to repeat.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scene that I’m not entirely aware of. We more or less got knocked out by TKO than getting knocked out in a 12-round fight,” Tate said. “ … I’m the meat in the seat. I’ll go where they tell me, when they tell me and drive the piss out of whatever they want to.”

Tate drove the boat to a second-place finish in the final. He won the title last year via penalty.

Big weekend for U-11

Jamie Nilsen in the U-11 J&D’s presented by Reliable Diamond Tool picked up his first heat win as an unlimited driver, taking Heat 2B.

“That felt great to get that under our belt,” said Nilsen, who is in his second race with the team.

He was running deck to deck against the U-1918 Oberto Super Salami when the Oberto went dead in the south turn of the second lap. The Oberto had a fuel control failure, H1 Unlimited said.

“I think we were going to win either way,” Nilsen said.

The heat win is the first win at Sefair for the Edmonds-based team.

Nilsen, thanks to a penalty on the U-12 Graham Trucking presents Beacon Plumbing, took third in the final. Owner Shannon Raney said it was the U-11’s first podium finish for the Edmonds-based team at Seafair, a site that has given them trouble over the years.

Also