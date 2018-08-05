The Graham Trucking learned Sunday morning they lost a heat win for a fuel violation. Their weekend didn't get a lot better.

The U-12 Graham Trucking team went to bed Saturday night thinking they had a heat win under its sponsons at the Albert Lee Appliance Cup at Seafair.

Sunday morning brought other news.

Graham Trucking was disqualified from Heat 1B for a fuel violation. The DQ gave the win to Andrew Tate in the U-9 Les Schwab Tires.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Graham Trucking driver J. Michael Kelly said. “But it’s part of boat racing.”

The team had a similar DQ running a backup engine on its former Miss Budweiser hull at the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities last weekend.

The Columbia Cup was the first race of the season for Graham Trucking, which is in the middle of a frustrating season. The team missed the first two races of the season.

“It was a number of different issues, but the biggest one was that we didn’t get our engine program finished on time,” second-year owner Rob Graham said.

The team decided in the offseason that its four engines were getting a bit “tired” and sent them out for retooling. They weren’t done in time for the season-opening race in Guntersville, Ala., Graham said.

The boat has had some tough luck in recent races. At the Gold Cup Final in Detroit last August, the boat was involved in a collision with Bert Henderson and the U-7 Spirit of Detroit. Kelly and the boat went right over the top of U-7. Both boats were DQ’d.

“I bet it (the propeller) missed his head by half an inch,” Graham said.

But Graham does see a silver lining. This year has become somewhat of a redshirt year, and he figures the boat will be all the stronger next season.

“The only good thing I can see is that everything is starting to come together now,” Graham said. “You can probably see that on the water.”

Kelly did have some good news Saturday as his son Carson won the junior hydroplane heat before Heat 1.

He drove the boat to a second-place finish in Heat 2A and a fourth-place finish in Heat 3A on Sunday. That left the U-12 seventh in points after the preliminary heats in the eight-boat field. That gave Graham the option to be the “trailer boat” in the final, meaning it starts on the furthest outside lane and well behind the other boats.

The boat was put in the water, but it never left the dock for the final. When the final was restarted after the U-1918 crashed, the Graham Trucking moved up into the sixth boat in the final and no longer had to be the trailer.

Crew from Down Under

Every year, the U-11 Reliable Diamond Tools presents J&D’s picks up an extra crew member – from New Zealand.

His name is Brenden Hall and he’s an accomplished racer back home. He’d always hoped to race in the U.S., but he’s settled for working as crew member.

Five years ago, Hall, 43, got a job with defunct Our Gang Racing. The last four years he’s worked with Scott and Shannon Raney, who are based in Edmonds. Hall usually works the Tri-Cities and Seattle races as they’re close together, both in time and location.

Hall does all the work on his boat, a 3-liter modified inboard hydroplane, so he can fill in most spots on the team. The turbine engines are still a bit foreign.

Hall said he was born into boat racing as was his dad before him. While he’s won many regional titles back home, that national title has alluded him as he’s finished as the runner-up seven times.

“It’s a sore spot,” he said.

Also