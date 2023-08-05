The U-11 Unlimited Racing Group, racing this season as Legend Yacht Transport, continued its strong season as competition for the Gold Cup kicked off Saturday at Seafair. Jamie Nilsen drove to a win in Heat 1B.

The U-11 team, while still searching for its first win in a winner-take-all final, has been consistent this season and was even in first place in the seasonlong National High Points Standings at the halfway point.

It helped that there were flips in the finals of the first two races, while the U-11 kept itself upright.

“That’s boat racing. Expect the unexpected, right?” Nilsen said. “Whenever you have a real competitive field it exacerbates the uncertainty.”

This season has also continued the evolution of the U-11 team from a back-of-the-pack squad to right in the mix.

“Seeing this team happy and seeing their hard work pay off is what makes it really special for me and a huge reason why I do it,” Nilsen said.

Some strong racing

Corey Peabody is on a win streak. The driver of the U-9 Beacon Plumbing won Heat 1A and Heat 2B.

That comes on the heels of a perfect weekend last week at the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities, where he was the top qualifier, won all his heats and the final.

Peabody entered Seafair 19 points behind Strong Racing teammate and childhood friend J.Michael Kelly in the U-8 Beacon Electric.

Still no undercard

Since Seafair came back from its two-year absence during the COVID pandemic, it hasn’t had smaller classes of boats racing.

Pre-pandemic, the F1 Tunnel Boats were the undercard for the unlimited hydroplanes.

Seafair officials said Saturday a busy schedule between an extra heat for the Gold Cup and the airshow scuttled the undercard this year.

Having smaller boats in future Seafairs is a possibility if there is a sponsor, Seafair said.

Notes