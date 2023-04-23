The Seattle Sea Dragons clinched a spot in the XFL playoffs Sunday with a 28-9 win against the Vegas Vipers at Lumen Field.

The Sea Dragons (7-3) and St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3) tied for second in the XFL’s North Division standings, but the Sea Dragons move on via a complicated tiebreaking formula.

The Sea Dragons will play Sunday on the road against the D.C. Defenders (9-1), the division champs, at noon. The game will be on ESPN.

Houston will host Arlington in the other playoff matchup Saturday.

The Sea Dragons lost teammate Chris Smith, a defensive end. The team came out of the tunnel with his No. 91 jersey to honor him.

Ben DiNucci was 26 of 41 passing for 339 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Sea Dragons. He also rushed for 41 yards and a score.

Josh Gordon was DiNucci’s top target, catching nine passes for 115 yards and a two-point conversion.

Mathew Sexton had two catches for 119 yards but no TDs for the Vipers (2-8).

DiNucci put the Sea Dragons on the board first with a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Sea Dragons put the game away in the third quarter as DiNucci threw TD passes to Juwan Green and Jahcour Pearson, giving themselves a 20-3 lead.

DiNucci finished off the Vipers in the fourth with another touchdown pass and he rushed for the two-point conversion.

No. 9 UW softball tops No. 19 Utah

Sami Reynolds was 2 for 4 with a solo home run as No. 9 Washington beat No. 19 Utah at Husky Softball Stadium 5-3 to clinch the Pac-12 series.

Jadelyn Allchin was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Washington (33-10, 14-7 Pac-12).

Aliya Belarde was 2 for 4 for the Utes (30-10, 12-6).

Washington has nonconference games against Seattle U on Wednesday and Utah Valley on Sunday before heading into their final Pac-12 series at Stanford.

Baseball

• Jackson Lind hit a two-run homer as Seattle U (13-23, 9-9 WAC) beat visiting Sacramento State (20-20, 7-11) to clinch the WAC series, 4-3.

was 2 for 4, but Washington State (24-14) couldn’t get the sweep against visiting Santa Clara (19-15), losing the finale 8-3.

• Michael Synder hit a first-inning grand slam, but Washington (21-13, 8-9 Pac-12) lost at No. 9 Stanford (24-12, 12-5) in the rubber match of the Pac-12 series, 8-6.

Rugby

• Riekert Hattingh scored two tries as the Seattle Seawolves improved to 7-2 with a 36-27 against the host Toronto Arrows (1-8).

Minors

• Mason McCoy was 2 for 4 with a triple and a solo homer as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-2 to wrap up a 5-1 week.

was 3 for 5 with a homer, double and three RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Vancouver Canadiens 11-3 for the fourth consecutive win.was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI for Everett, which has won seven of the last eight.

Soccer

• Hal Udertiz and Gio Miglietti scored as the Tacoma Defiance beat the host Houston Dynamo 2 2-1.

Tennis

• The Washington men (12-10, 3-5 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a 4-3 win a California, giving the Huskies their first Bay Area sweep since 2005.