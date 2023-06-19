San Diego Bayfair, the event that hosted the unlimited hydroplane’s season-ending event, announced Monday it would not host a race in 2023.

San Diego Bayfair cited, “steep increases in production costs due to inflation and unexpected sponsorship losses” for canceling the race, which was to be Sept. 15-17, and it plans to host a race in 2024, even setting dates (Sept. 13-15).

“While we know our supporters will be disappointed with this difficult decision, the Board of Governors wants to ensure Bayfair continues for decades to come,” Bayfair’s race director Bob Davies said in a release.

San Diego has hosted an unlimited hydroplane race since 1964. The standing all-time world records for qualifying speed and for a competition heat average speed were set in San Diego, according to H1 Unlimited.

That leaves just four races on the unlimited hydroplane schedule for this year, starting this weekend in Guntersville, Ala. The Madison (Ind.) Regatta follows June 30-July 1. The Tri-Cities race is July 28-30 and Seafair follows Aug. 4-6.

“This is very unfortunate news,” Tim Austin, chair of the H1 Unlimited Board of Directors said in a release, “especially coming at this late date when our race teams are already on the road headed to Guntersville, Alabama, for the season’s first event. I’m also thinking about our fans who might have already put deposits down on hotel rooms in San Diego or purchased airplane tickets.”

And it means that Seafair will be the season-ending race this season. The Gold Cup and likely the National High Points Champion will be crowned on Lake Washington.