Hachimura had team-high totals of 17 points and nine rebounds as the Zags won 89-66 at Portland.
PORTLAND – Rui Hachimura said it felt as if Gonzaga was a bit hurried in the first half against struggling Portland before settling down for a more typical Zags victory.
“Before the second half, we talked about passing more and using our teammates. I think the second half, we did pretty well with ball movement,” the 6-foot-8 junior said.
Hachimura had 17 points and nine rebounds and No. 5 Gonzaga extended its winning streak to nine games with an 89-66 victory over Portland on Saturday night.
Zach Norvell Jr. added 14 points, though he was 4 for 17 from the field for the Zags (18-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference).
Gonzaga has won 26 straight road conference games and has beaten Portland 11 times in a row.
Zags coach Mark Few said he thought it was something of an uneven win.
“I felt like we were in control of the game, I just thought it was a little bit choppy and I thought they (Portland) did a nice job of making plays when they needed to keep the game a little bit within distance,” Few said. “I think we were a bit too concerned with our offense and not enough concerned with our defense tonight.”
Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points for the Pilots (7-13, 0-5).
Portland coach Terry Porter, a former NBA guard, said, “I think our guys understand the importance of how hard we’ve got to play, how much energy we’ve got to bring.”
