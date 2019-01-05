The host Zags beat Santa Clara 91-48, their 23rd straight victory in a WCC opener. Gonzaga has defeated the Broncos 18 times in a row since 2011.

SPOKANE – Rui Hachimura scored 25 points and seventh-ranked Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 91-48 on Saturday night to open defense of its West Coast Conference men’s basketball regular-season title.

Brandon Clarke added 16 points for Gonzaga (14-2) in its 18th consecutive victory over Santa Clara since 2011. Josh Perkins had six points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Keshawn Justice scored 14 points, Josip Vrankic had 11 and Tahj Eaddy 10 for Santa Clara (9-7 overall, 1-1 WCC). The Broncos had won six games in a row.

Gonzaga has won 23 straight WCC openers, with its last loss in 1996. The Zags have won six straight WCC regular-season titles.

The Zags used a stout defense to run away with this game, holding Santa Clara to 33 percent shooting.

Hachimura scored 14 points to help Gonzaga jump to a 22-10 lead. Soon a 9-1 run put the Zags up 33-14.

Gonzaga led 50-27 at halftime behind 18 points by Hachimura and 13 by Clarke. The Zags shot 56 percent in the first half while holding Santa Clara to 35 percent.

Hachimura converted a three-point play to ignite a 16-3 run that put Gonzaga up 70-34 midway through the second half.

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie played his first minutes of the season after suffering an ankle injury in preseason practice. Zags guard Geno Crandall also returned Saturday after missing a month with a fractured hand.

Gonzaga improved to 200-15 in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004.