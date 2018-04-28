Glendale defeated the Seawolves at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila on Saturday night.

The Glendale (Colo.) Raptors defeated the Seattle Seawolves 19-15 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila on Saturday night.

The first half saw Glendale (2-0) owning the majority of possession and points added to the scoreboard (one try and two penalty kicks). The Raptors led 11-3 at halftime.

Second-half play boasted more ball for the Seawolves (1-1) as two tries (one converted and one unconverted) narrowed the margin. Missed opportunities and too many turnover balls gave Glendale the ultimate edge.

The Seawolves scored their final five points in the last two minutes.