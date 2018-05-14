Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Klay Thompson added 28 to lead Golden State to a 119-106 victory in the long-awaited showdown with the top-seeded Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

HOUSTON — Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Klay Thompson added 28 to lead defending champion Golden State to a 119-106 victory in the long-awaited showdown with the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

Durant wasn’t happy with coach Steve Kerr when he took him out in late in the third quarter and loudly asked his coach why he was putting him on the bench. Durant, who played slightly more than 40 minutes, was asked if he’d prefer to play the entire 48.

“Probably so,” Durant said.

Kerr acknowledged he should have left him in at that point and raved about Durant’s performance after his fourth 30-point-plus game this postseason.

“This is why anybody would want him on their team … I don’t know what you do to guard him,” Kerr said. “He can get any shot he wants.”

Starting a playoff series on the road for the first time since 2014, the Warriors trailed by as many as nine points early, but had evened it up by halftime and used a big run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to pull away.

“We’re in the Western Conference finals they are going to come out with a lot of energy,” Durant said. “We’re going to take that first punch and keep punching.”

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Houston.

Eric Gordon of the top-seeded Rockets opened the final quarter with a three-pointer to reduce Golden State’s lead to four points.

But former Washington State standout Thompson scored the first eight points of a 13-4 run to make the score 100-87 with 7:58 remaining.

Houston used a 9-3 spurt, where James Harden scored five, to cut the lead to 103-96 with 4:41 to go.

But Thompson struck again, making a wide-open three to leave the Warriors ahead by 10 points with 3:55 left.

Harden scored 41 points to lead the Rockets, who lost at home for the second time this postseason.

“You’re not going to come in and just knock them out,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “There were too many times where we had mental lapses. We didn’t switch properly, turned the ball over and missed too many layups. We need to do a better job of staying up mentally.”

Stephen Curry added 18 for the Warriors, who are in the conference finals for a franchise-record fourth straight time. This is Houston’s first trip since 2015, when Golden State won the series in five games.

The Warriors, who are the second seed in the West, opened a playoff series away from Oracle Arena for the first time since 2014 when they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 4-3 in the opening round.

Houston struggled to deal with Durant all night, and things got worse when Trevor Ariza picked up his fifth foul with 9:35 left in the third quarter and Golden State ahead by three points.

Durant made two baskets for the Warriors around one by Chris Paul that left the Warriors up 73-68 with 7:11 remaining.

“He’s one of the best scorers ever,” D’Antoni said of Durant. “I thought he was extremely good. But we can withstand that.

“We can’t withstand turning the ball over and giving up so many wide-open threes.”

Gordon added a layup for Houston, but Golden State went on a run and Curry’s layup with 4:02 left in the quarter gave the Warriors an 81-72 lead.

Durant made two free throws to close out the quarter and leave the Warriors up 87-80 entering the fourth.

“Houston, they never stop,” Durant said. “They are always in the game with three-point shots. We try to get good shots every time down and defend on the other end.”