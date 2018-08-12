Reginella upset Top Quality in the Distaff, but there was a bigger upset two races earlier on the Emerald Downs card as 48-1 shot This Great Nation won the W.T.B.O.A. Lads Stakes for 2-year-old males.

Just when it seemed like Reginella’s favored stablemate, Top Quality, was going to run right past her, Reginella found another gear.

By doing that, Reginella avenged last month’s loss to Top Quality in the Boeing Stakes and won the $50,000 Emerald Distaff by 2 3/4 lengths Sunday, the featured race of the Emerald Downs meeting for older fillies and mares.

“She kept on going and finished strong,” said Reginella jockey Juan Hernandez.

Top Quality easily ran past Reginella last month, beating her by 3 3/4 lengths and that was a big reason Top Quality was the 3-5 favorite Sunday. Reginella grabbed the lead Sunday before the stretch, but Top Quality made a sweeping move to get about even at the top of the stretch. But this time, she had to settle for second.

Reginella, trained by Blaine Wright, paid $11.60 and ran 1 1/8 miles in 1 minute, 48.68 seconds.

Huge upset in Lads Stakes

Two races before the Distaff, This Great Nation pulled off a shocker in the $45,000 W.T. B.O.A. Lads Stakes for 2-year-old colts and geldings. The longest shot in the 11-horse field at 48-1, he went straight to the lead, and finally pulled away from Jack Van Berg in a long stretch drive to win by 2 lengths.

“He was like, ‘not today,’ ” said This Great Nation jockey Erick Lopez, about how his horse reacted to possibly getting passed by Jack Van Berg, who was 25-1.

The $1 exacta paid $1,167.40. Reno Roy, 8-1, was third and the 50-cent trifecta paid $10,621.55.

This Great Nation paid $98.80 to win and ran 6 furlongs in 1:10.84.

Aikman Juliet prevails

In the $58,500 Barbara Shinpoch Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, favored Aikman Juliet took control entering the stretch and won the 6-furlong race in by 2 3/4 lengths over Twirling Devon.

Aikman Juliet paid $7.20 to win and her winning time of 1:10.47 was faster than This Great Nation ran in the race before.

“She was very professional,” said Aikman Juliet jockey Anne Sanguinetti.