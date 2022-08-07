By , and
Greg Gilbert
Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com;
Kori Suzuki: ksuzuki@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @koritsuzuki. Kori Suzuki is a Seattle Times staff photographer.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Drew Lock jumps ahead in Seahawks QB derby — even if Pete Carroll won't say it yet
- Observations from the UW Huskies' third practice of preseason camp
- Drew Lock outplays Geno Smith in Seahawks' mock game, but Pete Carroll mum on instant impressions VIEW
- Unlimited hydroplane owners believe, and hope, low boat count at Seafair this year is an anomaly
- Fifth-rounder Tariq Woolen looks like he belongs while starting at corner in Seahawks' mock game
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.