Andrew Tate took advantage of a penalty to win the Albert Lee Appliance Cup at Seafair in the U-9 Les Schwab Tires on Sunday evening on Lake Washington.

Andrew Tate better start getting used to being called national champ.

Even if he doesn’t want to hear it.

The U-1 Miss HomeStreet, driven by Jimmy Shane, was given a one-minute penalty for going below 80 mph in the pre-race milling period. Shane led the final from start to finish.

And Shane, who was the top qualifier and won all three preliminary heats, vehemently disagreed with the penalty.

“I don’t’ understand how two boats can have the exact time marks all the way around the course, and they call one boat and not the other,” said Shane, who referring to the Les Schwab Tires. “We shadowed each other all the way around the course.”

Shane contends he even sped up when given a warning, something he said Tate didn’t do.

H1 Unlimited Chief Referee Doug Shelton said Shane was given a warning on one lap, and he went under 80 mph again and got a penalty. Shelton said Tate only went under 80 mph once.

“I don’t feel like the true winner won Seafair this year, and we’ll come back stronger and faster next year,” said Shane, who was breaking in a new boat this weekend.

It’s Tate’s second Seafair title in three years. He lost last year’s title to Shane via penalty.

The U-12 Graham Trucking was second, and the U-21 Payne West Insurance was third to round out the podium.

Tate made a big push to win his first National High Points title last weekend in the Tri-Cities as Shane was disqualified in three heats.

But he doesn’t want to hear about it.

“One day at a time,” he said. “Friday in Detroit (Aug. 24) is the next day. That’s what were focused on there.”

But … some thoughts do creep in.

“You can see anything can happen,” Tate said. “It takes one bad day like the HomeStreet team had in Tri-Cities, and you’re in a big hole.”

The final was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m., but it was delayed until 7 p.m. when Cal Phipps in the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerkey flew high and crashed in the first lap of the final, stopping the race.

Phipps was unhurt, and the boats returned to the dock for refueling. The U-11 Reliable Diamond Tools presents J&D’s was disqualified for not leaving a lane for the Oberto.

“Everybody is safe, which is the most important part,” Tate said.